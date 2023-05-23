Today, Mongabay launches a digital version of the book, A Perfect Storm in the Amazon, by Timothy J. Killeen, an academic and expert who, since the 1980s, has studied the taxonomy of the rainforests of Brazil and Bolivia, where he lived for more than 35 years. In 2023, Mongabay will publish it in short installments, in three languages: Spanish, English and Portuguese. In it, Killeen chronicles the efforts of nine Amazonian countries to curb deforestation, as well as the complex problems facing South America’s forests. This new edition of A Perfect Storm in the Amazon provides an overview of the topics most relevant to the conservation of the region’s biodiversity, ecosystem services and Indigenous cultures, as well as a description of the conventional and sustainable development models that are vying for space within the regional economy. The broad scope and descriptive detail of the narrative will provide readers with an understanding of the synergies among the complex phenomena that threaten the conservation of the Amazon, as well as an objective analysis of sustainable production models and regulatory reforms that are essential for bending the arc of history and saving an ecosystem of critical importance for the planet. Chapter 1. The state of the Amazon The introductory chapter starts with a description of the current political economy of the Amazon from the vantage point of its gross domestic product. The narrative explains why GDP provides both a flawed perspective of the regional economy, as well as offering a context for understanding…This article was originally published on Mongabay

