Climate change is no joke for Australians, says award-winning comedian Dan Ilic

Dan Ilic’s comedic podcast, “A Rational Fear,” has been hosting journalists, comedians, and politicians that dissect issues and policy related to climate change and the environment for a decade. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, it gained significant attention and accolades for its witty and ruthless criticism of government policy around climate change, and has been awarded the best comedy podcast three years in a row at the Australian Podcast Awards. Ilic joined Mongabay podcast host Mike DiGirolamo in Sydney for an in-person discussion of numerous climate change issues and developments, plus some recent legal victories for Indigenous communities that canceled major fossil fuel project proposals. Listen here: Over the course of 2019-20, Australia experienced catastrophic climate-induced bushfires that killed a staggering 2 billion animals. A recent study links these bushfires with the recent La Niña phenomenon, which Ilic says caused “a year of rain” in Australia and flooding in communities hit hard by the bushfires. A mother koala and her joey who survived the forest fires in Mallacoota. Australia, 2020. Photo by Jo-Anne McArthur / We Animals Recent Indigenous rights wins in the Tiwi Islands and in the Galilee Basin are “heartening,” Ilic says, but he points to the recent greenlighting of a major fracking project in the Northern Territory as “demoralizing,” as it would release twice as much emissions as domestic aviation has in the country. Nearly 100 scientists publicly urged the regional government not to approve the project. One of several designs by artist James Hiller…This article was originally published on Mongabay

