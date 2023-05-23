Don’t destroy Earth on the way to Mars (commentary

Experimental rocketry may be causing irreparable harm to one of the most biodiverse and special places in the United States. On April 20, the first fully integrated test of SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket destroyed its launch pad at an experimental launch facility in South Texas before exploding in a “rapid unscheduled disassembly” over the Gulf of Mexico. Further launches are grounded as the Federal Aviation Administration investigates an “anomaly” in the ascent that resulted in the Starship failing to decouple from the rocket. This time, SpaceX’s launch base barely averted disaster. However, it is likely that accidents like this will continue to be the norm, as SpaceX’s record clearly indicates. This is particularly concerning, as the Boca Chica, TX, site is surrounded by fragile lands and rare animals found nowhere else in the United States. Northern bobwhite eggs discolored by wildfire caused by an explosion at SpaceX launch site. This species has been rapidly declining for decades in the state. Image courtesy of the Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries program of Defenders of Wildlife. The site is no stranger to explosive outcomes. In April 2021, a Starship prototype rocket crashed on its launch pad, raining large debris onto nearby protected flats and wetlands. Removal of that debris caused significantly more damage to the fragile refuge lands when crews attempted to retrieve the scattered rocket parts. Worse yet, in September 2022 a static test of the Raptor engine resulted in a fire that incinerated 68 acres of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay