Indigenous communities in Argentina’s Chaco fear another heavy fire season in 2023

"We couldn't see the sun for a whole month because of the clouds of smoke. For an entire month, between October and November (2022), we didn't see the sun," said David Sarapura, from the Indigenous Kolla Tinkunaku community in Argentina. "It was awful," Sarapura said, "the older people told us that fires like this had never happened before. Even airtanker planes couldn't be used to fight the fire because there was no visibility." A similar situation occurred in General José de San Martín, another of the departments located in the province of Salta, near Orán. An aerial image of a Chaco forest devastated by fire. Image courtesy of Greenpeace. Satellite data from the Global Forest Watch (GFW) monitoring platform began registering deforestation alerts associated with fires on Oct. 1, 2022. According to a report by Greenpeace Argentina, which includes data from the National Fire Management Service (SNMF), forest fires affected around 95,000 hectares of forests in Salta province in 2022. Nationwide, fires affected some 1.8 million hectares. In mid-December, rainfall slowed the spread of the fire, although it still burned in some places. By the beginning of 2023, there were still some areas with fire, but very few, Sarapura said. "Last year, Salta had a significant number of fires. It is a growing problem and one that has persisted over the last three years thanks to drought," said Hernán Giardini, Coordinator of Greenpeace Argentina's Forests and Climate Change campaigns. Residents of Indigenous communities in Orán say they have been affected…

