Indonesian project shows how climate funding can — and should — go directly to IPLCs

JAKARTA — Suryani grew up in a family of farmers on the island of Java in Indonesia. Her parents are members of a farmer’s union called SPP. The land they live and farm on isn’t titled, so Suryani knows very well the importance of having farmers’ land rights recognized and protected. Yet she’s also seen how other women farmers like her tend to be reluctant to share their opinions during meetings of the farmer union. “We always sat in the back, in the dark corner,” Suryani says. So when she heard from her mentor in the union that there would be a four-day training workshop for women farmers in their region, she was excited to join. It would cover gender equality, emphasizing how women farmers have the same rights to voice their opinions as their male counterparts and to fight for their rights as well. The workshop took place in December 2022 in the district of Ciamis, a four-hour drive from Suryani’s home village in Garut district. She rode in the back of a rental pickup truck, and it rained heavily that day. Suryani was soaked by the time she arrived at the workshop, but that didn’t dampen her spirits: she was there, she reminded herself, to continue her parents’ fight to get the family’s land rights recognized by the government. “I wanted to learn and get more knowledge and experience,” she says. “If I don’t learn from now on how to organize and strengthen [the movement], then my parents’…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay