Melting Arctic sea ice is changing bowhead whale migrations, study finds

A population of bowhead whales living in the western Arctic has long followed the same migration patterns. But new research suggests that climate change and the subsequent melting of sea ice are altering their movements, raising concerns about the future impacts on these whales and the Indigenous populations reliant on them for nutrition and ​​cultural subsistence. Researchers used acoustic data, as well as traditional knowledge, aerial surveys and satellite tagging, to examine the shifting distribution and movement of the Bering–Chukchi–Beaufort (BCB) population of the bowhead whale (Balaena mysticetus). These whales typically spend the winter in the northwestern Bering Sea, the northern span of the Pacific Ocean, between Alaska and Russia. They then move northward through the Bering Strait from April and May to reach the Chukchi and western Beaufort seas in the Arctic. From there, they shift toward the east to spend the summer in the Canadian Beaufort Sea. From August to October, they usually move westward toward the Chukotka Peninsula in Russia before eventually returning to the northwestern Bering Sea for the following winter. But now, these patterns may be shifting. New research suggests that climate change and the subsequent melting of sea ice are altering bowhead whales’ movements. Image by Bering Land Bridge National Preserve via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0). Drawing on acoustic data from whale songs and non-song calls, the study found that some bowhead whales from the BCB populations were no longer returning to the northwestern Bering Sea as usual. Instead, they remained in the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay