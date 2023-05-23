NGOs urge continued sanctions against DRC mining giant Dan Gertler

Earlier this year, 25 Congolese and international civil society organizations wrote a letter to the U.S. secretary of state, calling on the United States government to maintain sanctions against diamond trader Dan Gertler. Since reaching a settlement requiring Gertler to hand over several valuable mines and oil concessions, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s government — backed by some local civil society groups — says the sanctions have had the desired effect and should be lifted. Anti-corruption groups in the country say no. The concern is legitimate: On Jan. 15, 2021, as former President Donald Trump was leaving office, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin granted the Israeli businessman a one-year license to do business with U.S. entities and access frozen money in U.S. accounts. The one-year delay was meant to allow the U.S. administration to examine the evidence provided by Gertler before deciding on the final lifting of the restrictions. That move generated strong criticism from human rights groups and Democratic lawmakers. A few months later, the Biden administration canceled the license, arguing that the measure “is inconsistent with America’s strong foreign policy interests in combating corruption around the world, specifically including U.S. efforts to counter corruption and promote stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. But there is nothing to say that it can’t happen again. When contacted, the U.S. State Department and U.S. Treasury office did not respond to our request for an interview. The origin of the sanctions…This article was originally published on Mongabay

