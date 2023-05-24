Early release for imprisoned climate activist as Vietnam aims for net zero goals

On Saturday, May 13, Nguy Thi Khanh, the Goldman Environmental Prize-winning Vietnamese clean energy advocate, posted a surprising update on her personal Facebook page. The English translation read: “Endless happiness to be back in the midst of family’s love, to meet and hug loved ones after 16 months of being isolated. Sincere thanks to everyone who has cared, shared and helped me personally and my family during the past year and a half.” Khanh, the founder of the Green Innovation and Development Center (GreenID) and one of Vietnam’s most highly regarded environmental advocates, was sentenced to two years in prison on charges of tax evasion in June 2022. Her sentence was later reduced to 21 months, meaning she got out five months early. Her arrest and subsequent sentencing sent shock waves through the country’s NGO community and drew criticism from the United States, Canada, the European Union and numerous international climate organizations. The early release came as just as big of a shock. “I was very surprised when I heard the news,” said P.Q. (not real initials), an environmental activist who requested anonymity in order to speak freely. “She received an unfair, unjust sentence, but I am glad she was released early and relieved that she looks well and healthy.” Nguy Thi Khanh received the Goldman Environmental prize in 2018. Image courtesy of Goldman Environmental Prize. GreenID has not announced Khanh’s release, and domestic media in Vietnam have made no mention of the development, leaving those in the NGO and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay