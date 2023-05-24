Fast-growing chickens: Judge dismisses 'Frankenchickens' farming welfare case

From BBC
A legal challenge over the use of fast-growing chickens on farms in England has been dismissed in the high court.
Animal welfare campaigners had claimed the genetically-selected breeds – which they call ‘Frankenchickens’ – suffer serious health problems.
The court assessed claims the government misinterpreted welfare regulations in allowing farming of the chickens.
On Wednesday a judge dismissed the case.
Dr Marc Cooper, the RSPCA’s head of farm animals, said the outcome represented “a significant failure to address the most pressing animal welfare issue of our time”.
The RSPCA, which gave evidence at the hearing, says fast-growing chickens make up about 90% of the more than 1bn meat chickens – also known as broiler chickens – slaughtered each year in the UK.
The Humane League UK, which brought the legal challenge, said the legal system was “failing” fast-growing chickens.
“This country and its animals deserve far better,” it added.
Animal welfare campaigners call them ‘Frankenchickens’ because they have been genetically-selected over decades to produce as much meat as possible, in the shortest possible time.
They reach slaughter weight within 34 to 36 days, with a growth speed said to be 12 weeks faster than it was 50 years ago.
Campaigners argue that the speed of growth means the chickens can suffer from a wide range of health and welfare issues, including heart attacks, lameness, bone deformities, muscle diseases, burns and organ failure.
