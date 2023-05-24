Illegal trawling ravages Tunisian seagrass meadows crucial for fish

KERKENNAH ISLANDS, Tunisia — It’s a rainy afternoon in the port of Kraten, and all the fishing boats are docked, waiting for a winter storm to pass. Some fishers have gathered at the port anyway, to have a chat and share a tea while arranging nets and octopus traps for the coming days. Boulbeba Souissi and Najib used to catch and sell marine sponges, but after these became scarce, Souissi moved on to snorkeling tourism and Najib focused on octopus fishing with traditional clay traps. “We need to give nature the time to regenerate,” Najib tells Mongabay. “That is how it works. I always say to other fishers, using bottom trawling, that they need to stop destroying the marine flora near the coast. But they are deaf.” (Mongabay is withholding Najib’s surname to protect his livelihood.) The archipelago of Kerkennah lies in the Gulf of Gabès, in eastern Tunisia. The country has the largest population engaged in fishing activities in the Mediterranean Basin, with about 45,000 people employed in the sector. About three in four are dedicated to small-scale fishing, although industrial fishing generates 62% of overall earnings due to the large volume of seafood exported, mainly to EU countries. Data on registered fishing vessels in this region come from the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean, a U.N. organization. The 22 coastal countries supply the data to the commission, but they often exclude unreported catches, as is the case for many small vessels roaming the Kerkennah Islands. “There are…This article was originally published on Mongabay

