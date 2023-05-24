Venezuela’s hidden runways bring both life and destruction to Indigenous lands

SANTA ELENA DE UAIRÉN, Venezuela — Flying over a dense jungle in southern Venezuela, the sea of trees below is suddenly replaced by large patches of bare soil, tree stumps and the turquoise waters of ponds from abandoned gold mines. An airstrip 600 meters (about 2,000 feet) long marks the entrance to one of Venezuela’s more than 3,700 gold mines. Only half of the runway is used for landing and taking off, as the rest of the dirt track is in poor condition. Dozens of Indigenous people wait impatiently for the small aircraft to land. They rush toward the plane to receive bags of food, medicine and other basic supplies. Without such planes, mostly intended for transporting mining equipment and gold, these remote Indigenous communities would have a hard time surviving. This airstrip, located a 40-minute flight away from Santa Elena de Uairén airport right by the Icabarú River in Venezuela’s Gran Sabana region, is one of at least 42 airstrips that bring both life and destruction to Venezuela’s Indigenous lands. It was created in 2006, but even before that, there was another airstrip nearby, feeding the mining activities in this area. Where there is gold, there is usually an airstrip. Such runways are essential to understanding how gold mining is expanding even in Venezuela’s most remote pristine forests. Clearings in the Venezuelan jungle stand as evidence for the damage caused by gold mining. Image by Mie Hoejris Dahl. These gold mines are so remote that without planes and hidden runways, it would be…This article was originally published on Mongabay

