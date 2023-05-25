Argentines try to stop oil and gas exploration off ‘The Happy’ tourist coast

In Argentina, the name of the city of Mar del Plata is synonymous with beaches, vacations, happiness, activity, rest and enjoyment. For this reason, it has long been known as La Ciudad Feliz (“The Happy City”) or simply La Feliz (“The Happy”). The reasons for the city’s success lie in its geography. It is an exceptional place along the vast 1,200-kilometer (745-mile) coastline of Buenos Aires province because this is where the Tandilia mountain range, one of the oldest in the world, creates an elevated landscape that offers attractive views of the sea. This contrasts with the rest of the province’s coastline, which is dominated by wide, monotonous plains. However, for more than a year, La Feliz has borne an expression of disgust and concern. On Dec. 30, 2021, the Ministry of the Environment and Sustainable Development authorized the companies Equinor (Norway), Shell (the Netherlands) and YPF (an Argentine energy company) to conduct seismic prospecting for oil and natural gas in three areas of the Northern Argentine Basin located within Argentina’s exclusive economic zone, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) away from the beaches that receive millions of tourists every summer. The authorization also includes the construction of an exploratory well, called Argerich-1, in one of the areas. Between December and February of both 2022 and 2023, tourists and residents took to the streets of Mar del Plata in protest. They are shown here in front of the city’s emblematic local casino. Image by Diego Izquierdo for Greenpeace. This authorization shook…This article was originally published on Mongabay

