Expedition to Pacific ecosystems hopes to learn from their resilience

How do you make people care about protecting marine habitats and wildlife? You tell stories, says Enric Sala, an explorer-in-residence and founder of the Pristine Seas project at the National Geographic Society. “We need to show people how wonderful and awesome the ocean is, what a miracle it is to have an ocean full of life like we have here on Earth, and once people fall in love with it, then we can feed that love with … facts and statistics and findings and data,” Sala tells Mongabay. “But first, we need to appeal to the hearts before we reach out to the brain.” On May 24, the Pristine Seas project launched a five-year expedition across the Pacific to gather and tell such stories about the ocean. A team will sail on a specially equipped vessel, the E/V Argo, to identify, document and study marine areas in need of protection, with the ultimate goal of supporting the creation of more marine protected areas (MPAs). Not only will the Pristine Seas team gather data, but they will also produce documentary films and short videos for social media. Image by Jayne Jenkins / Ocean Image Bank. Working in collaboration with Pacific island nation governments, communities, Indigenous and local peoples, and local scientists, the team will explore the ocean through scuba diving, underwater camera systems, and deep-sea submersibles. Not only will the Pristine Seas team gather data, but they will also produce documentary films and short videos for social media. The first destination…This article was originally published on Mongabay

