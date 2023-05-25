Financial downturn at Enviva could mean trouble for biomass energy

Enviva, the world’s largest maker of wood pellets for bioenergy, is struggling through its most significant financial downturn ever, a problem potentially compounded by a class-action lawsuit alleging the company has misrepresented its environmental sustainability and growth potential. Wall Street reacted harshly on May 3 when Enviva announced a first-quarter loss of $117 million, nearly three times worse than predicted. Enviva also eliminated its shareholder dividend, a red flag for a company in distress. The firm’s balance sheet also indicates trouble. In April, Enviva management had been buoyant with investors about its revenue prospects for 2023. But one month later, it projected an annual net loss of between $136 million and $186 million. Its original annual net-loss projection was far smaller; just $18 million to $48 million, associated largely with new plant construction in the U.S. Deep South. As a result, Enviva’s stock price, which has been sliding since late last year, plunged from $21 per share to less than $8, an all-time low since the company went public in 2015. In April of last year, Enviva’s stock peaked at $85 a share. Its shares have since dropped about 90%. “We know what the specific issues are,” CEO Thomas Meth said in a statement. “Contract labor is too high, discipline around [pellet mill] repairs and maintenance spend[ing] is insufficient, wood input costs need to come down further and stay there, and [production] rates at specific plants need to improve and stabilize at those improved levels.” Wood chips piled in mounds…This article was originally published on Mongabay

