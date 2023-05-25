Mating game: Survival of some small wildcats at risk due to housecat hybrids

Charismatic big cats (think tigers and leopards) get the lion’s share of conservation attention, while their close relatives — 33 species of small wildcats roaming five continents — get far less notice. Yet they too often urgently need protection. Like their larger counterparts, these felids suffer from habitat loss, hunting and human conflicts. But some face a less-known feline threat: hybridization with Felis catus, the domestic cat — darling to cat lovers the world over and YouTube superstars. In Europe and South Africa, interbreeding by small wildcats with housecats or feral domestic cats has altered the genetic makeup of wild species and created conservation dilemmas. To preserve the genetic integrity of these wildcats, conservationists plan to boost dwindling populations with wild-bred kittens, ramp up sterilization of feral domestic cats, and find better ways to study these elusive wild felids. Doing so is important not only for individual species, but for protecting ecosystems from instability. “Small wildcats are habitat specialists and their losses can have wide impacts,” says Wai-Ming Wong, director of NGO Panthera’s small cats program. “Given the current biodiversity crisis, it’s really important to maintain ecosystem balance.” Hybrids have always posed a conundrum for conservationists. Admixing “domestic” genes with the DNA of wild species through crossbreeding — a process known as introgression — can increase genetic diversity and even improve a species’ ability to prevail in a changing landscape. But the distinct genetic heritage of wild species can be lost via intermating. Wild-domestic hybrid cats, for example, may display…This article was originally published on Mongabay

