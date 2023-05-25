Study shows Kenyan elephant shrew may be adapting to human disturbance, drought

A population of endangered elephant shrews has rebounded in a threatened coastal forest reserve in Kenya, suggesting the rabbit-sized mammals with endearingly long snouts could be adapting to both human disturbance and drought, researchers say. Rael Ondoro, a Kenyan-trained ecologist, told Mongabay she was inspired to carry out a population assessment of the endangered golden-rumped elephant shrew (Rhynchocyon chrysopygus), also known as the sengi, after she heard that villagers in communities surrounding Arabuko Sokoke Forest Reserve ate them. “I thought, ‘Let me check and see what’s happening now. Was the sengi going extinct?’ I think curiosity was a major motivation.” To gather her data, Ondoro and her team spent three months in 2019 doing transects in the 40,000-hectare (99,000-acre) forest reserve to estimate the abundance of the sengis based on the number of nests they found. Sengis belong to an ancient African lineage whose members include hyraxes, aardvarks and elephants. They use their long snouts to rifle through leaf litter for insects and to scrape nests in the sandy soil which they then line and cover up with dry leaves. A golden-rumped elephant shrew. Researchers say a population of these shrews in a threatened coastal forest reserve in Kenya could be adapting to both human disturbance and drought. Image by gomenwl via iNaturalist (CC BY-NC 4.0). According to Ondoro’s findings, published recently in the African Journal of Ecology, the population rose to 19,423 in 2019, from 12,750 in 2009. This represents an increase of more than 52%. Previous studies had shown…This article was originally published on Mongabay

