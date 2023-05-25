Women decision-makers can improve conservation and agriculture, study shows

A new study shows that both conservation and agricultural production can improve when women farmers more widely participate in group decisions about sustainable practices. The report, published in February in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, highlights that agricultural production and conservation outcomes improved among the study group when gender diversity was increased. The findings complement a growing body of research that highlights the important influence women can have in effective and efficient management of both natural resources and agricultural pursuits. The results were somewhat unexpected for the researchers, who had initially designed the study to examine the effectiveness of paying farmers monetary incentives to protect the environment. Their goal was to look at how farmers behave when confronted with conservation dilemmas. But they found that such payments are not necessarily reliable and may not translate to a “win-win” situation. Much more effective: women in decision-making roles. “We didn’t design the experiment to study the mechanism through which women’s involvement had an effect,” Wei Zhang, a senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute and a co-author of the study, told Mongabay in an interview. But previous studies have included such analyses that offer some insights, and Zhang and her team’s results add to the existing research. A player considers his choices in the NonCropShare game in Siem Reap, Cambodia. Image courtesy of Andrew Reid Bell and team. To conduct the study, the scientists designed and built three video games using a modeling tool called NetLogo. The games…This article was originally published on Mongabay

