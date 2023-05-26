Deforestation linked to less rainfall, study shows; El Niño could make it worse

It’s been seven years since the last significant El Niño — one of the strongest on record. It triggered disease outbreaks, caused changes in weather conditions that affected fisheries and agricultural production, killed livestock and led to malnutrition and food insecurity. This extreme phenomenon affected more than 60 million people across the globe. And now, climate scientists say, we’re potentially on the cusp of another El Niño. What’s more, new research shows that these El Niño effects could be coupled with another phenomenon happening simultaneously: the reduction of precipitation due to forest loss, which can have profound impacts on agriculture. This is particularly concerning In Southeast Asian countries where deforestation has been accelerating rapidly in recent years to support agriculture and food production, particularly in Indonesia, where the most rampant deforestation in the region has been recorded. Meanwhile, in 2016, extreme temperatures in Southeast Asia caused by El Niño resulted in peak energy consumption, disrupted crop production and caused severe human discomfort, a 2017 study notes. And now, researchers and aid workers alike are bracing for the coming months of potentially damaging weather. In the recent study, published in the journal Nature in March, researchers from the University of Leeds in the U.K. analyzed the impact of forest loss on rainfall using satellite data sets of forest cover change from 2003 to 2017, with a focus on forests of the Amazon, Congo and Southeast Asia. They found that the effect of deforestation on precipitation intensified at scales larger than 50…This article was originally published on Mongabay

