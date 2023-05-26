Flooding for hydropower dams hits forest-reliant bats hard, study shows

Flitting through the forest foliage, darting between branches and flawlessly negotiating their way around gargantuan tree trunks, bats have evolved exquisite adaptations to their forest homes. Although inaudible to human ears, the tropical forest canopy is abuzz every night with the tiny mammals’ echolocating calls as they pinpoint and gobble up their insect prey with deft precision. But these high-performance adaptations, evolved over millions of years, could be the undoing of many species in the face of unprecedented human development pressures, according to new research. Scientists studying insect-eating bats in Peninsular Malaysia have demonstrated that forest-specialist species are particularly prone to local extinction following flooding of the landscape for hydropower development. In contrast, species that find their meals along forest edges or clear above the canopy — which typically have a larger body size, are slower-moving and capable of flying longer distances — were less affected by the development. The team published their results recently in the journal Biological Conservation. Although biologists have long sounded the alarm that hydropower dams pose greater risks to tropical biodiversity than solar or wind power, biodiverse waterways and forests continue to be dammed and flooded in many parts of Southeast Asia. “River damming, by favoring the creation of a myriad of small islands of poor habitat quality, triggered a wave of insectivorous bat extirpations,” Ana Filipa Palmeirim, a tropical forest biologist at the Research Center for Biodiversity and Genetic Resources (CIBIO) at the University of Porto in Portugal and co-author of the new study,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

