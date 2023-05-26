Nepal’s hydropower boom is killing birds via power lines

KATHMANDU — When Suman Hamal was growing up in his hometown of Putalibazar in Nepal’s Nuwakot district, he saw birds of different species and sizes fly around in his neighborhood. He recalls being amazed by the beauty of the creatures and wondering how they could take to the skies. “But I would feel heart-wrenched when I would come across bird carcasses near electricity lines and poles,” Hamal told Mongabay. “There were times when I would see a bird resting on a powerline and suddenly drop to the ground.” Hamal, who recently completed his master’s degree in zoology from Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu, is the co-author of a newly published study on the impacts of power lines on birds in Putalibazar. But birds are dying in large numbers all across Nepal due to power lines. Haphazardly laid lines that crisscross the country to distribute power from its 123 large hydropower projects (and numerous smaller ones) are proving to be death traps for birds, some of them already critically endangered species. Nepal, gripped by an acute power shortage for more than a decade, has invested heavily in hydropower in the past few years. Today, its installed capacity stands at around 2,100 megawatts, enough to even allow it export electricity to India during the wet season. In six years’ time, the number is expected to increase to 18,000 MW during the monsoon and 11,000 MW in winter. While there’s been some attention paid to all these projects’ impacts on the fish and macroinvertebrates…This article was originally published on Mongabay

