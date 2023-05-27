Sri Lanka researchers amp up mushroom studies and find new species

COLOMBO — In Lewis Carroll’s popular children’s book “Alice in Wonderland,” Alice finds a magical mushroom that could make her bigger or smaller. There are many references to wild mushrooms in many a fairytale, and these beautiful organisms have often been associated with magic. However, some recent discoveries of mushrooms in Sri Lanka were not the outcome of magic but the result of scientists at work. Being open to working with amateurs who have an interest in mushrooms can also result in chance encounters. For example, a retired dentist from Kegalle in Sri Lanka’s Sabaragamuwa province, Hemachandra Kularatne is passionate about nature photography and has developed a special interest in wild mushrooms. On occasion, he camps out in the remote wilderness to photograph unusual looking mushrooms. In 2020, he found one that looked a little similar but different to a mushroom he had in his own home garden. This mushroom’s stem was thinner than the edible mushroom’s, so Kularatne shared its photos with Aseni Ediriweera, a scientist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, which studies mushrooms. By analyzing the DNA, Ediriweera determined it is a species new to science and named it Termitomyces srilankensis. Like Kularatne, Gunadasa Pathirana, a tour guide at the Kanneliya Rainforest Reserve in the island’s south, is another amateur who is moved by the diversity of mushrooms he sees. Whenever he shoots a mushroom whose name he does not know, he forwards it to mushroom researchers for verification. It is from such a sample that Ediriweera…This article was originally published on Mongabay

