Agro giants buy grains from farmers fined for using Indigenous land in Brazil

MATO GROSSO, Brazil — An illegal grain distribution scheme in Mato Grosso, publicly acknowledged by farmers and civil servants, may have taken soybeans and corn planted without permits on Indigenous lands in the state — and within areas interdicted by IBAMA, Brazil’s environmental agency — to warehouses of some of the largest global commodity tradings. A joint investigation by Repórter Brasil and O Joio e O Trigo reveals commercial relations between seven agribusiness giants (Bunge, Cargill, COFCO, Amaggi, ADM do Brasil, Viterra and General Mills) and farmers fined by IBAMA for irregularly cultivating crops inside the Pareci, Utiariti and Rio Formoso Indigenous lands (ILs), from the Paresí people. The soybean and corn negotiations took place in 2018 and 2019, a period when there was an interdiction in the areas. Indigenous lands are located in a region of Mato Grosso that concentrates a large part of Brazil’s grain production. Image courtesy of O Joio e O Trigo. However, the grain sales invoices accessed by the report do not identify the farms as being inside the Indigenous lands as the location of the production — this would make business unviable since it is illegal to plant and to purchase production from interdicted lands. The documents indicate other agricultural properties as the origin of the grains, but all of them are neighboring (in some cases, next to) the IL and belong to the same producers fined by IBAMA for carrying out irregular plantations. That is the case of Eleonor Ogliari, who in May…This article was originally published on Mongabay

