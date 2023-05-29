In Bangladesh, human-elephant conflicts signal need for greater protections

For the last couple of decades, Bangladesh has been taking on several projects with an aim to protect the wild Asian elephant (Elephas maximus indicus), which is critically endangered in the country. However, the conflict between humans and the wild pachyderms, consisting of both migratory and resident population, is yet to be controlled. An example is the recent clashes between humans and elephants which resulted in the death of at least four people and one elephant. On May 6, a wild elephant was found dead in a paddy field in the Jhenaigati area of Sherpur district in northern Bangladesh. This happened as the locals had baited electric cables inside the field so the roaming elephant could not enter. In Bangladesh, conflicts arise mainly during paddy harvesting when wild elephants come into human settlements to feed on the crop. To save their crops from the elephants, the locals use different elements, including fire, to spark fear in the animals. Sometimes, locals use high-voltage electric cables, a weapon that can kill wild animals. Earlier — on May 1, April 14 and April 26 — three people lost their lives in Sherpur district in a similar incident. The most recent incident happened on May 7 in the southeastern Bandarban Hill district, where a wild elephant attack killed a local. In an attempt to save their crops from wild elephants, the locals use different elements, including fire and other means, to spark fear in the animals. Image by Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz. M. Monirul H.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay