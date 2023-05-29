Woodpeckers for fire recovery? A new online tool tells you how

Imagine a burned forest in California. The charred remains of trees, the soot on the forest floor and the smoke in the air might make it seem like all is lost. Far from it. While fires negatively affect many species of animals, they also spawn new and complicated ecosystems with rich biodiversity. In California, the black-backed woodpeckers (Picoides arcticus) are a ubiquitous presence in burned-over forests. The birds, in fact, capitalize on the diverse landscape left behind by the fires; they feed on beetles that infest burnt trees and make nests by drilling holes in dead ones. Their contributions are also significant. Once they are finished, these woodpeckers make way for other species — birds as well as small mammals — that use their nesting sites. Research has shown that these animals then go on to serve important functions such as repopulating the forests, dispersing seeds and keeping a check on insect populations. A black-backed woodpecker flies through a burned forest in Montana. Image by Jeremy Roberts. Despite black-backed woodpeckers playing a pivotal role in post-fire regeneration of forests in California, their protection doesn’t often take precedence during fire recovery operations. In a scramble to make rapid decisions on how to better protect and revive burned forests, fire managers and authorities find it difficult to get data on where the birds are. Oftentimes, fire suppression efforts, cutting off of snags and salvage logging (the practice of logging trees in burned forests to minimize economic loss) impact these birds and disturb…This article was originally published on Mongabay

