Borders between Mercosur countries have become a hub for trafficking agrochemicals

The borders between the countries that make up the South American trading bloc Mercosur (or Mercosul in Brazil) have an economic life of their own, where different characters subsist. An important part of the commercial force is connected to the trafficking of goods through these national borders, which maintains a large illegal industry. In the center of South America, the triborder region between the cities of Foz do Iguaçu (Brazil), Puerto Iguazú (Argentina) and Ciudad del Este (Paraguay) is a hotspot for crimes of all sorts. The Paraguayan city of about 250,000 inhabitants is linked to Brazil by the Friendship Bridge. Every day, more than 40,000 vehicles and more than 80,000 pedestrians cross it. Connecting Argentina and Brazil in the same region, the Fraternity Bridge is crossed by 5,000 vehicles daily. The Brazil-Uruguay border extends along the entire southern border of the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul. Goods arrive in Ciudad del Este from all over the world through the municipal customs office or the customs office at Guarani Airport, 15 kilometers (9 miles) away by road. The 3,366 metric tons of agrochemicals that arrived in Paraguay in 2022 through these two ports represent 27% of all the country's agrochemical imports last year, says the National Customs Directorate (DNA). At the same time, seizures of agrochemicals (pesticides, fertilizers and other farming inputs) have skyrocketed in recent years, with 29,000 bottles, boxes and bags confiscated in 2022 on the Brazilian side. All came from Paraguay.

