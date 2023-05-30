Shipibo communities create Indigenous guard to protect Peruvian Amazon from deforestation

Drug trafficking, logging, oil palm plantations, oil spills, highways, illegal fishing, expanding Mennonite communities — in the Peruvian Amazon, there’s no shortage of threats against Indigenous peoples or their lands. But now the Shipibo-Konibo-Xetebo people, living in the department of Ucayali, near the border with Brazil, have taken steps to protect themselves from the barrage of threats. They’re in the process of organizing an “Indigenous guard” (La Guardia Indígena) that will carry out patrols across 175 Indigenous communities in the Peruvian Amazon. With the violence worsening and the government continuing to ignore the problem, an Indigenous guard is the only hope they have left, they said. “The government has an obligation to guarantee the safety of human life as well as flora and fauna. But it’s not,” said Lizardo Cauper, the council president of the Shipibo-Konibo-Xetebo peoples. “We have to do this because it’s the only way to ensure the lives of generations. We have to act in accordance with our uses and customs to defend this land.” So far, the Indigenous guard has made 45 “interventions” against illegal fishermen, expelling them from the area, according to community leaders. But right now, the priority is still to get all of the different communities coordinating on their goals, understanding the different threats each of them faces, and planning out how the patrols can best be carried out. So far, the Indigenous guard has made 45 “interventions” against illegal fishermen. (Photo courtesy of Shipibo-Konibo community) Ucayali has some of the highest rates…This article was originally published on Mongabay

