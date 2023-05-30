Survival and economics complicate the DRC’s bushmeat and wild animal trade

READER ADVISORY: This story contains images of dead animals that some viewers may find disturbing. LODJA, Democratic Republic of Congo — Disaster struck Héritier Mpo’s tiny NGO in the central Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Aug. 8, 2022. In a single night, a fire destroyed years of judicial documents and computers with digital records he hoped might one day bring illegal hunters to justice. The instant someone sparked that blaze in the offices of APPACOL-PRN in the town of Lodja, the threats Mpo and his family had faced for his work rescuing live primates metastasized from the hypothetical to the real. Mpo said he’s sure the fire was arson. Though authorities have yet to muster an official investigation, he sees no other way it could have started. Part of the trouble in Lodja is that the illegal trade in the meat and body parts of protected species intertwines with legal hunting. The rows of meat stalls in the central market provide ready protein in a town where other sources are scarce. In debates about the regulation of hunting and the wildlife trade and ending poaching in government agencies, academic papers and scientific conferences, it’s often a struggle to account fully for the motivations of, and impacts on, the people who live closest to where it starts. But in places like Lodja, the manner in which people provide for their families and the protection of the country’s vibrant array of unique and threatened wildlife are sometimes pitted against one another,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

