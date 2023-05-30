U.S. says Mexico failed to uphold international treaty protecting vaquita porpoise

MEXICO CITY — The U.S. has opened up the possibility of imposing a trade embargo on Mexico due to its failure to stop illegal fishing in the Gulf of California, where the endemic vaquita has been pushed to the brink of extinction. The vaquita (Phocoena sinus), famous for being the world’s smallest porpoise, has dwindled to around just 10 specimens in recent years, the result of getting caught in gillnets targeting totoaba, a fish whose swim bladder is treasured on the Chinese black market. “Despite international protections and commitments, the government of Mexico has failed to stem the illegal harvest and commercial export of totoaba,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland in a May 26 notification letter to congress. “This illicit trade has direct negative impacts on the survival of the vaquita.” Both the vaquita and totoaba (Totoaba macdonaldi) are protected by Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which prohibits the commercial trade of species threatened with extinction. There are only about 10 vaquitas left in the Gulf of California. (Photo courtesy of NOAA) Because illegal fishing and trade has continued, Haaland said Mexico has diminished the “effectiveness” of CITES, which could require the US to take action as a party member to the treaty. Although her letter didn’t explicitly mention an embargo, U.S. law allows for an embargo on wildlife trade when a country isn’t doing enough to combat illegal activity. President Joe Biden has 60…This article was originally published on Mongabay

