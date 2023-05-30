Using pig fat as green jet fuel will hurt planet, experts warn

From BBC
The fat of dead pigs, cattle and chickens is being used to make greener jet fuel, but a new study warns it will end up being worse for the planet.
Animal fats are considered waste, so aviation fuel made from the material has a much lower carbon footprint.
Demand for fuel made from animal by-products is expected to triple by 2030, with airlines leading the charge.
But experts fear scarcity will force other industries to use more palm oil – a huge generator of carbon emissions.
Airlines are under pressure to rein in their huge carbon emissions, which mainly come from burning fossil-based kerosene in aircraft engines.
But the study by Brussels-based Transport & Environment, a clean transport campaign group, points out there are simply not enough animals slaughtered each year to meet airlines’ growing demand for animal fats.
“There’s not a never ending supply of animals, or animal fat,” said Matt Finch from Transport & Environment.
“So if you put on a massive extra demand source from anywhere from aviation, in this case, the industries where fat is currently being used, will have to look for alternatives. And that alternative is palm oil. So aviation indirectly, will be responsible for increasing the amount of palm oil being pulled through the European systems.”
The increased use of palm oil is linked to rising