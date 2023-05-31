Bangladesh tries fences to tackle growing human-tiger conflict in Sundarbans

DHAKA — Authorities in Bangladesh have decided to install nylon net fencing in the Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest, to tackle human-tiger conflicts and protect both communities and the endangered big cats. The move is part of the Bangladesh Forest Department’s three-year Sundarbans Tiger Conservation Project, launched in March 2022, and is aimed at keeping tigers and humans out of each other’s spaces. “Initially, we will erect polypropylene net fencing over 60 kilometers [37 miles] in the Sundarbans. And the installation work of net fencing will begin to form the next fiscal year [2023-2024],” project director Abu Naser Mohsin, who is also the divisional forest officer for Bangladesh’s western Sundarbans, told Mongabay. The Sundarbans, at the mouth of the Bay of Bengal, is the only mangrove habitat in the world where tigers (Panthera tigris) occur. But the ecosystem continues to be degraded due to human and natural causes. The human population in the area is growing, with communities largely dependent on the forest for their livelihoods. That makes overexploitation of natural resources, land reclamation, pollution, fishing and farming among the key drivers of the mangrove’s degradation. Large swaths of the Sundarbans are also drying up as the rivers and channels that feed into it fill up with sediment, allowing people to access parts of the mangrove forest they wouldn’t have been able to previously. Nylon net fencing in the Indian part of Sundarbans. Authorities in Bangladesh have decided to install nylon net fencing in the Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay