Palm giants Wilmar, Indofood, RGE fined over Indonesian cooking oil shortage

JAKARTA — Subsidiaries of some of the world’s biggest palm oil companies have been found guilty by Indonesia’s anticompetition watchdog of restricting sales of cooking oil amid acute shortages last year. Indonesia is the world’s biggest producer of palm oil, the most widely used vegetable oil for cooking oil, yet consumers across the country faced long lines and empty supermarket shelves when trying to buy cooking oil for several months in late 2021 and early 2022. Even when supplies were available, prices were multiples of what the product would usually retail for. Amid claims of cartel-like practices by the palm oil industry, the Indonesian government’s business competition watchdog, the KPPU, launched an investigation into 27 cooking oil producers in 2022. The investigation concluded that seven of the companies were guilty of restricting distribution of their branded cooking oils after the government imposed a retail price cap in early 2022. The companies intentionally hoarded their cooking oil rather than sell at a steep discount, the KPPU said. “The fact is that when the retail price cap was removed, packaged cooking oil immediately became available again in the market with relatively higher prices compared to the retail prices during the temporary cap,” the KPPU said. In light of this, it has ordered the seven companies to pay fines totaling 71.28 billion rupiah ($4.75 million). The seven companies include Salim Ivomas Pratama, a unit of Indonesia’s largest food company, Indofood Group; refinery operators PT Multimas Nabati Asahan and PT Sinar Alam Permai, both subsidiaries…This article was originally published on Mongabay

