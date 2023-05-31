Peas that don't taste like peas could help the planet

From BBC
Published16 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Scientists in the UK are developing peas that don’t taste like peas.
No, this isn’t a crafty plan to get children to eat their veggies.
As more and more people turn to plant-based food, they are hoping to produce a more planet-friendly, home-grown alternative to importing soya beans.
Peas are high in protein, but it is hard to mask their taste when they are used as a meat substitute in large amounts in vegan dishes.
Scientists discovered a gene for pea flavour 30 years ago. The research was stopped as there was no use for it. Now it could be the basis of a new industry.
“The world has changed. People increasingly want plant-based protein in their diets rather than from animals. So flavourless peas have suddenly become flavour of the day,” said Prof Claire Domoney of the John Innes Centre (JIC) in Norwich, one of the scientists working on the project.
The UK imports four million tonnes of soya a year for food and animal feed, with half a million tonnes used for vegan and vegetarian foods, according to Innovate UK, the government’s innovation agency.
Most of it comes from South America where soya production has been linked to destruction of rainforests.
The project is part of a government scheme that links up industry with academic researchers to produce new projects with a benefit to society. It is among a number of research programmes announced by the government on Wednesday aimed at boosting