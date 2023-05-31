Strong like an oak tree: Guardians of the Juanacatlán forest in Mexico

Thirty-five years ago on a sweltering April night, Enrique Cárdenas, a biology and natural sciences teacher, watched El Papantón burn. The mountain, which stands 1,939 meters (about 6,360 feet) tall, dominates the horizon of the Mexican community of Juanacatlán. Cárdenas gathered his co-workers, friends, neighbors and relatives to climb the mountain and put out the fire. “Our disappointment was that while we were fighting the fire, in other areas they were provoking it. It was a never-ending story. The same ejidatarios [shared landholders, or members of an ejido] who had been dividing the parcels were burning them to … plant agave,” says Cárdenas. This experience left an impression on Cárdenas. The teacher, now 72 years-old, says he decided to organize with his neighbors and fight to conserve the forests that surround their home of Juanacatlán on that night in 1988. Forty-five people have joined the fight. They have managed to protect 1,600 hectares (about 3,954 acres) of forest and stop the installation of a thermoelectric plant and a gas pipeline that would have further damaged the already-degraded ecosystem in the state of Jalisco located in western Mexico. Members of El Roble, from left to right: Alma Mancilla, Pedro de Anda, Remigio Gómez, María Tiburcia Cárdenas, Benito Gómez, Sandra de Anda and Antonio Huerta. Image by Rafael del Río. Extinguishing the fire to save the forest Juanacatlán is located 30 kilometers (about 19 miles) from Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco. This small community of 30,855 residents is surrounded by mountains like…This article was originally published on Mongabay

