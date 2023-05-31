The state of the Amazon: Chapter 1 of “A Perfect Storm”

The Amazon, home to the largest tropical forest on the planet, is an irreplaceable natural asset with enormous biodiversity and a critically important component in global carbon and water cycles. The Pan Amazon, which includes the full watershed and the rainforests of the Guiana Shield, is a geopolitical territory spanning nine nations that have been entrusted with the stewardship of its natural resources. Fifteen years ago, the prospects for conserving this globally important natural asset were very much in doubt. Rampant deforestation driven by multiple social and economic phenomena threatened to transform its landscapes, degrade its aquatic resources and overwhelm its Indigenous communities. Governments pursued construction of large-scale infrastructure projects as they sought to leverage unprecedented demand for global commodities with increased access to international financial markets. The resultant boom in economic activity motivated individuals and corporations to invest in business opportunities in the Amazon that progressively expanded the footprint of modern society. Climate scientists showed how a warmer planet would impact ecosystem function, as well as how a deforested landscape might disrupt moisture flows over the continent. The panorama was grim, and the combination of threats was referred to as A Perfect Storm in the Amazon Wilderness, borrowing a phrase from popular culture that described the destructive synergies between multiple forces of change. The Pan Amazon includes both the Amazon Ecoregion (green) and the Amazon Basin (blue). The southern boundary reflects Brazilian legislation governing fiscal and regulatory policy referred to as the Legal Amazon (tan). Data source: Amazon Cooperation…This article was originally published on Mongabay

