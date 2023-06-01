Aras Amiri highlights jailed Iran environmentalists' plight

From BBC
Among the many thousands of political prisoners in Iran’s jails are seven prominent environmentalists who were arrested in 2018. The former British Council employee, Aras Amiri, spent two and a half years imprisoned with two of them. She was released last year, and is now speaking out for the first time to draw attention to their plight.
Aras Amiri has every reason to look forward in her life.
Since coming back to the UK, she has married, moved to Jersey and is now six months pregnant.
But every day, her mind takes her back to Evin prison in Tehran – and to those she left behind when she was released.
Like other political prisoners, the former London-based British Council arts manager spent time in solitary confinement, where she was threatened, blindfolded and interrogated around the clock.
Accused of working against the regime, she was given a 10-year sentence after declining to co-operate with Iranian intelligence, although she was eventually acquitted after appealing to Iran’s Supreme Court.
She still has nightmares about her ordeal.
“It’s an experience that breaks many people,” she says. “And it has long-lasting effects on all of us.”
But it’s not herself she wants to talk about.
Ms Amiri was held – together with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe – in the women’s wing of Evin along with two environmentalists, Niloufar Bayani and Sepideh Kashani.
“My heart burns for them,”