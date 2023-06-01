Drivers of environmental degradation in the Amazon

Why do people clear forest? To anybody who has lived on the forest frontier, the answer is as simple as it is obvious: it is essential to the livelihoods of the region’s inhabitants. In some cases, it may be to grow food to feed a family but, more often, people clear forest to generate wealth by selling timber, cultivating a crop or raising livestock. The flow of goods between rural and urban societies is as old as civilization, but in today’s global economy the connection between the producer and the consumer is mediated by a supply chain that is complex and not particularly transparent. Santa Cruz, Bolivia. Credit: Rhett Butler. For the last several decades, increases in demand for food and fibre have been met by the expansion of agricultural supply chains into tropical forest wilderness. Producers operating on these landscapes are responding to global demand for the goods they produce; they are acting in their own self-interest to create wealth for their families and jobs for their communities. Many are fully aware that deforestation is a global problem but maintain that they should not bear the cost of conserving biodiversity or fighting global warming, especially when wealthy nations have sacrificed their own forest and polluted the atmosphere in pursuit of economic growth. A common refrain, voiced across economic spectra, is that wealthy nations should assume the cost of forest conservation. Many consumers in wealthy nations are concerned about tropical deforestation, and some express a willingness to pay for conservation…This article was originally published on Mongabay

