Mongabay’s What-to-Watch list for June 2023

The underwater world continues to surprise us with new discoveries across the world, both in the seas and freshwater ecosystems. Watch deep-sea footage from the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, where a team of scientists discovered life thriving around hydrothermal vents hot enough to melt lead. Meanwhile, in Kerala, India, scientists discovered a new-to-science blind fish. The brightly-colored catfish has no eyes and lives in lateritic aquifers. In May’s episode of Mongabay Explains, host Romi Castagnino explains how small wild cats are different from the big cats, explores their habitats, and tells us why small cats are a big deal. From the Philippines, watch how two decades following devastating floods, a community’s farms designed around sustainability has thrived only to face new problems now. Not too far away, in Cambodia, small-scale rice farmers are confronted with multiple crises, too. In India, urban and peri-urban agriculture is gaining popularity in the cities, encouraging climate action and sustainable development. Waste management in India is a growing concern, as Mongabay-India reports. While in one part of the country, a landfill is attacting wildlife from forests, leading to human-wildlife conflict, authorities in another part of the country have successfully conquered 40 years of accumulated waste in less than a year. In Senegal, watch how herders and residents around Ndiaël nature reserve are set to confront a U.S. agro company whose use of pesticides in the region will contaminate the drinking water of a large part of the country’s population. Local communities in other countries are also fighting…This article was originally published on Mongabay

