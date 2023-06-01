The counterstrike: Brazilian Congress moves to block Lula’s environmental agenda

The Brazilian Congress approved this week two actions that clash with the environmental policy of the new President Luiz Inácio da Silva. On May 30, the Lower House voted in favor of a bill that limits the demarcation of Indigenous lands (as well as removes other protections for traditional peoples). Another move, approved by the Lower House and confirmed by the Senate on June 1, reduces the powers of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and the newly created Ministry of Indigenous Peoples. With the changes, Environment Minister Marina Silva lost powers over the Rural Environmental Registry (CAR), a flawed, self-declaratory land registry used to facilitate land-grabs. Silva also lost authority over water management. The most criticized change was the one that removed the authority of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples to demarcate Indigenous lands. The changes still need the approval of the president — although Congress can overturn vetoes. However, the actions against core environmental policies are widely seen as major defeats for Lula, even if some are reversed. The counterstrike started after a routine act from IBAMA. On May 17, Brazil’s environmental regulatory agency denied state-controlled petroleum company Petrobras a request to drill in maritime block FZA-M-59, located 175 kilometers (108.7 miles) off the coast of Amapá state in the mouth of the Amazon River. According to the decision, there are “worrying inconsistencies” in the project’s safety, offering severe risks for an area of high socio-environmental vulnerability. A similar decision was issued in 2018 when IBAMA denied…This article was originally published on Mongabay

