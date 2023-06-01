Years of pioneering work make Brazil the model for reintroduction of jaguars

Xamã is a year old. In August 2022, the jaguar cub was found all by himself, extremely malnourished and feeble, on private land in the municipality of Sinop, in Brazil’s Mato Grosso. His mother was not around. She’d probably died, or the two may have been separated by a large fire nearby. Rescued by environmental authorities, Xamã was first taken to the Federal University of Mato Grosso’s (UFMT) veterinary hospital and could have had the same fate as other orphans like him: looking at a lifetime in a zoo or an animal sanctuary. But this jaguar (Panthera onca) has a different future ahead of him. He’s expected to become the first male jaguar to be reintroduced into the Amazon. He will add to the list of individuals of that species to have returned to nature after being rescued when they were very young, thanks to the pioneering work of Onçafari, a Brazilian project combining ecotourism, conservation and scientific research. Young male jaguar Xamã in his rehabilitation enclosure in Pará, waiting to be released back into the wild. Image courtesy of Noelly Castro/World Animal Protection. Brazil’s pioneering role in the process of reintroducing jaguars began by chance. Some attempts had already been made by other institutions, but the first real step was taken after a tragedy in late 2014. A female jaguar and her two cubs had been spotted resting in the treetops near a house in Mato Grosso do Sul state. They’d just crossed the Paraguay River and were likely…This article was originally published on Mongabay

