Competing for rainforest conservation: Q&A with XPRIZE’s Kevin Marriott

SINGAPORE — It’s been a hectic few weeks for Kevin Marriott. On a humid May morning in Singapore, he shuttles between two locations at the city’s Windsor Nature Park. At one site, he looks on as a team of scientists and aviation experts get ready to launch a fleet of drones to gather information about biodiversity from tree canopies. A 10-minute walk away, another team attempts to send a robotic dog out into the forest on its own to collect photo and audio data. The teams are among 13 projects from around the world that qualified for the semifinals of a competition with prize money of $10 million. Organized by California-based nonprofit XPRIZE Foundation, the five-year competition aims to accelerate technological solutions that will automate the monitoring and assessment of biodiversity in rainforests. As the technical lead for the competition, Marriott has been busy planning logistics and rallying the teams that are taking part. They come from around the world — Brazil, Mexico, U.K., Switzerland and elsewhere — and are given 24 hours to gather data from the forest. They get another 48 hours to analyze the data and draw conclusions about biodiversity from it. While automated collection of environmental DNA (eDNA) — the genetic material left behind by animals — seems to be the primary focus of most of the teams, others are deploying drones and robots to collect visual and audio data. “We hope the solutions provide new insights into the forest that we haven’t been able to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

