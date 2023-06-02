Latest environmentalist arrest shocks Vietnam’s battered civil society

Police in Vietnam have detained prominent environmentalist Hoang Thi Minh Hong, known as Hong Hoang, on tax evasion charges frequently used against critics of the government’s environmental policies. Hong, who was taken into custody on May 31, is an Obama Foundation Scholar and founded the Center of Hands-on Action and Networking for Growth and Environment (CHANGE). The environmental NGO closed last year amid intense pressure on civil society groups across Vietnam. In 1997, Hong became the first Vietnamese national to visit Antarctica, a trip that inspired her move into conservation. At a government press conference on June 1, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ deputy spokesperson said Hong faces charges of tax evasion. Her husband and two former CHANGE employees were also detained, though they have since been released. The same charge was previously used against Goldman Environmental Prize winner Nguy Thi Khanh, who was released from prison five months early on May 13. “We were shocked to learn about the arrests of Hong, her husband, and two other staff,” said A.P., an environmentalist who requested anonymity to discuss the topic. “It is unbelievable because CHANGE was forced to close down almost a year ago.” A graffiti picture that was part of a campaign to save the rhino in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Photo by Michael Tatarski for Mongabay. Over the years, CHANGE organized numerous efforts to raise awareness of climate and environmental issues, including a graffiti campaign to educate people on rhino conservation, and the “Be Their Bodhisattva” campaign…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay