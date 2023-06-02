Majority of Brazil’s Congress votes to restrict Indigenous land advances

SÃO PAULO — On Tuesday, Brazil’s Lower House of Congress overwhelmingly voted and approved a bill to restrict the legal recognition of Indigenous territories throughout the country. Among many changes, the bill 490/2007 establishes a time frame — marco temporal in Portuguese — that only recognizes Indigenous land rights if they were living there or fighting for them, physically or judicially, on the date of enactment of the Federal Constitution on October 5, 1988. The bill disregards that many communities were expelled from their ancestral territories long before that date, said Indigenous opponents like Dinamam Tuxá, executive coordinator of APIB, a coalition of Brazil’s Indigenous organizations. They call the bill unconstitutional for ignoring Indigenous land rights established in the Constitution. The text was approved with 337 votes in favor, 125 against and one abstention. It was a victory, among others, for the country’s agribusiness lobby and farmers with influential ties to the Lower House, which set the bill as a voting priority, and for the House president, Arthur Lira, who wanted the vote before the judgment of the Federal Supreme Court on the subject, scheduled for next June 7. Political allies of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s (Lula) party also voted in favor of the bill, despite the president’s efforts to expand the recognition of Indigenous lands. The bill still needs approval in the Senate and a signature by the president to become law. A date has not yet been set for Senate voting. The president has powers to veto…This article was originally published on Mongabay

