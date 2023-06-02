Nearly 30% of all tree cover in Africa may be outside of forests, study says

When it comes to mapping green cover, it’s easy to miss the trees for the forest. New research suggests that there are a lot of missed trees: almost 30% of all tree cover in Africa may be outside of forests, according to an analysis published in Nature Communications. This research allows us to look “at the big picture and at individual trees,” University of Copenhagen geographer Florian Reiner told Mongabay. Reiner and his colleagues trained a machine-learning model to identify tree crowns in high-resolution satellite imagery by manually labeling a smaller subset. They generated a tree-cover map for 45 African countries for 2019, down to individual tree crowns. One of the enduring questions in landscape mapping is: what configuration of trees qualifies as a forest? There’s no universally accepted definition of forests, but widely used ones rely on tree canopy. While all forests are made up of trees in some shape or form, not all trees fit inside forests. Mapping individual trees shows us where these elemental forest units exist but also distinguishes them as woody resources in their own right. Different government agencies can also use different definitions of forests, complicating the task of creating a continentwide inventory. National statistics often don’t capture tree resources outside designated forest areas, and governments overlook them in decision-making. To their disadvantage, as this paper shows: Ignoring trees not affiliated with forests can lead to an underestimation of a nation’s carbon stocks. Contribution of trees outside forests (TOF) to total tree cover at…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay