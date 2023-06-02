Report: Forest-razing biomass plant in Indonesia got millions in green funds

A renewable energy project that received millions of dollars in climate financing from the Indonesian government is bulldozing rainforest in the nation’s Papua province, according to a new article by a London-based journalism nonprofit. Indonesia’s Medco Group, which owns the project — a biomass power plant and wood plantation — has said it will clear 2,500 hectares (6,200 acres) of land to meet the demands of the plant, billed as a way to help the country kick its fossil fuel habit. But the area to be cleared is highly likely to be carbon-storing tropical forest, according to the report, by published this week by The Gecko Project. Satellite imagery indicates Medco, whose core business is oil and gas, has already razed 187 hectares (462 acres) of natural forest since an infusion of state funding apparently enabled it to resume operations after years of inactivity. “The Indonesian government’s backing for the project reflects a yawning inconsistency in its plans to tackle climate change,” The Gecko Project wrote in the article. Really renewable? Indonesia’s rapid deforestation in recent decades has made the nation of 270 million people a leading contributor to global warming. In 2007, the Southeast Asian nation produced more greenhouse gas emissions than any country but the U.S. and China, with most of it coming from deforestation and changes in land use as commercial plantations spread across the archipelago. Two years later, Indonesia pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 26-41% over projected business-as-usual levels by 2020, with the higher…This article was originally published on Mongabay

