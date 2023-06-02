‘Shocking’ levels of pangolin deaths from electric fences (commentary)

“South Africa loses between 1,000 and 2,000 pangolins each year to fence electrocutions. This far overshadows the number of individuals that are illegally poached and trafficked,” says Dr Darren Pietersen, one of South Africa’s leading pangolin researchers. There are eight pangolin species worldwide, with four occurring in Asia and four in Africa. Of the four African species, the Temminck’s ground pangolin, has the largest distribution range as it is found from South Africa all the way northwards to Sudan. Regardless of the species, pangolins are considered the most trafficked mammal globally. Despite this, in South Africa the largest threat to the survival of the pangolin is something else entirely: electric fences. Pietersen et al (2022) identified that there are more than 1,000 electric fence related pangolin mortalities annually in South Africa. When compared to the estimated 50-100 trafficked pangolins, it is evident that the prevalence of electric fences poses the greatest risk to pangolin populations in the country. Pangolin walking on its hind legs. Image courtesy of Tikki Hywood Foundation. Such mortalities occur throughout Africa. However electric fence mortality rates in South Africa significantly overshadow other countries due to the density of electric fences used. It is currently estimated that there are 6 million kilometers of fencing in the country, with an increasing percentage being electrified. This is considerably greater than neighboring countries such as Botswana (~3000km) or Namibia (~1,100km). According to South Africa’s Statistics Department 2020 report 37.9% of the country comprises of commercial farms and game ranches. The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

