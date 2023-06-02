Spotlighting oil majors’ ‘ecocide’ of Niger Delta: Q&A with Michael J. Watts

In May, a commission of experts appointed by the governor of Nigeria’s Bayelsa state released its long-awaited report on the impact of oil production on the small riverine state. The report detailed years of oil spills, gas flaring, and other pollution from facilities owned by companies like Shell and Eni, with devastating impacts on biodiversity and human health. According to the commission’s findings, Bayelsa has cumulatively seen an Exxon Valdez-size spill every year for the past 50 years, and in some areas researchers found up to six times the safe amount of lead and cadmium in human tissue samples. Since the report was released, both Shell and Eni have dismissed the commission’s calls for them to take financial responsibility for the ecological and health legacy of the oil industry in Bayelsa. The two companies blamed saboteurs for oil spills in the Niger Delta, portraying themselves as victims of a chaotic security situation doing their best to clean up pollution they hadn’t caused. With the prospect of oil majors acknowledging their role in the Delta’s woes looking dim, advocates in Europe are hoping the courts will deliver what they won’t on their own. While the U.K.’s Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of Shell in a case over a 2011 offshore spill, another one, brought by 13,000 plaintiffs from the Delta, is still progressing. The Bayelsa commission told Mongabay that it hopes its report will boost efforts to hold Shell and others accountable for what they’re leaving behind in the Niger…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay