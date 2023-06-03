Conservationists tackle decline of Scottish coastal species

From BBC
Published4 hours agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Eight leading conservation organisations have joined forces to help reverse the decline of vulnerable coastal species in Scotland.
The Species on the Edge programme will focus on the conservation of 37 priority species such as bumblebees.
It aims to secure the future for coastal and island species as well as raising awareness of biodiversity in Scotland.
Many of the species the programme will help are at risk of extinction.
The scheme was officially launched at an event in Balnagowan Estate in Invergordon on Saturday.
Nick Halfhide, NatureScot’s director of nature and climate change, said: “It is an excellent example of what can be achieved through working in partnership and, in the face of the biodiversity crisis, will help us to maximise efforts to secure a future for vulnerable species on Scotland’s coasts and islands.”
Species on the Edge’s priority species include amphibians, birds, bats, plants, butterflies, bumblebees and a number of other invertebrates.
Programme activities will include species survey and monitoring, habitat creation and restoration, education and learning events, advice for land managers, volunteering opportunities, training workshops, traineeships, work experience and more.
The four-and-a-half year programme, which is partly funded by the National Lottery Heritage fund, will work across seven landscape areas in Scotland: the Outer Hebrides; the Inner Hebrides, Argyll and Lochaber; the East Coast; the North Coast; Orkney; the Solway coast; and Shetland.
The Bumblebee Conservation Trust and