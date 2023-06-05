Boosted with fresh donations, Amazon Fund reboots stalled projects

When former President Jair Bolsonaro’s government froze the Amazon Fund in June 2019, the Frutificar Amazônia project was suddenly halted. Proposed by the Amazon Environmental Research Institute (IPAM) in partnership with eight other organizations, the program aimed to develop the cocoa and açaí businesses in the Brazilian states of Pará and Amapá. It would improve production techniques, create new management areas, recover degraded forests, build agro-industries, develop products and boost commercialization. The proposal had the approval of the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES), the fund manager. However, there was no transfer of resources after the shutdown, affecting the sustainable development initiatives for 900 families. No money, no project. “It was very frustrating,” Lucimar Souza, deputy director of territorial development at IPAM, told Mongabay by phone. “The political decision to block new Amazon Fund projects demobilized a proposal built with great effort; a dream for these families.” An agroecology project created by the Institute for Ecological Research (IPÊ) with eight partners in the Brazilian Amazon experienced the same. The sustainable development proposal for 1,800 families in a mosaic of protected areas in the lower Negro River, near Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state, awaited the first deposit when the Amazon Fund was frozen. The project has been on hold for four years. “The impact was huge because everyone was waiting for the money to start the work,” Fabiana Prado, manager of the Integrated Legacy of the Amazon Region, an IPÊ initiative, told Mongabay by phone. “Unfortunately, the problem has discouraged the organizations…This article was originally published on Mongabay

