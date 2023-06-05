Could ultra-processed foods be harmful for us?

From BBC
Twenty years ago, no-one had heard of the term ultra-processed foods – or UPF – but about half the things we now eat in the UK are made that way.
From sliced brown bread to ready meals and ice cream, it is a group of foods made with varying – but often substantial – levels of industrial processing. Ingredients used, such as preservatives, artificial sweeteners and emulsifiers, do not typically feature in home cooking.
“Ultra-processed foods are among the most profitable foods companies can make,” says Prof Marion Nestle, a food politics expert and professor of nutrition at New York University.
As our consumption of ultra-processed foods go up – the UK is one of the biggest consumers per head in Europe – so have rates of diabetes and cancer.
Some academics think the link is not coincidental.
Prof Tim Spector, is a professor of epidemiology at King’s College London, who studies trends in disease.
He told BBC Panorama: “In the last decade, the evidence has been slowly growing that ultra-processed food is harmful for us in ways we hadn’t thought.
“We’re talking about a whole variety of cancers, heart disease, strokes, dementia.”
Ultra-Processed Food: A Recipe For Ill-Health?
Ultra-processed convenience foods contain chemicals that UK regulators say are safe, but Panorama investigates emerging scientific evidence of a link between some of these chemicals and cancer, diabetes and strokes.
