Could ultra-processed foods be harmful for us?

From BBC

By Esme StallardClimate and science reporter, BBC News

Twenty years ago, no-one had heard of the term ultra-processed foods – or UPF – but about half the things we now eat in the UK are made that way.

From sliced brown bread to ready meals and ice cream, it is a group of foods made with varying – but often substantial – levels of industrial processing. Ingredients used, such as preservatives, artificial sweeteners and emulsifiers, do not typically feature in home cooking.

“Ultra-processed foods are among the most profitable foods companies can make,” says Prof Marion Nestle, a food politics expert and professor of nutrition at New York University.

As our consumption of ultra-processed foods go up – the UK is one of the biggest consumers per head in Europe – so have rates of diabetes and cancer.

Some academics think the link is not coincidental.

Prof Tim Spector, is a professor of epidemiology at King’s College London, who studies trends in disease.

He told BBC Panorama: “In the last decade, the evidence has been slowly growing that ultra-processed food is harmful for us in ways we hadn’t thought.

“We’re talking about a whole variety of cancers, heart disease, strokes, dementia.”

