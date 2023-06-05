Soil carbon in urban parks important in fighting climate change, study shows

Urban green spaces — parks, gardens and other green areas where people can go to enjoy some fresh air — are more than just pretty places to relax. New research shows they have a significant role in the fight against climate change through the sequestration of carbon. The study, published in March in the journal Nature Climate Change, highlights the importance of parks in the context of climate change by showing that urban parks and green spaces throughout the world store similar amounts of carbon in their soil to natural regions close to cities. Even though, globally, the total area of urban green spaces is much smaller than that of natural ecosystems, the role of urban green spaces in carbon storage could help support the efforts of cities to mitigate their carbon footprint through natural climate solutions. The soil in urban green spaces stores carbon in the ground, where it can remain for a long time and prevent it from returning to the atmosphere. So, by increasing the amount of green space, thereby increasing the amount of carbon in the soil, cities can help reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and slow down the effects of climate change. The researchers studied 56 areas of urban green spaces and natural ecosystems across 17 countries and a range of environmental gradients on six continents to look for potential natural solutions for mitigating climate change. They analyzed samples from surface soils beneath dominant vegetation in both green spaces and natural…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay